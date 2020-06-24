PATRICIA ANN WILLIAMS, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. "The world lost a truly unique and remarkable person with the passing of Patti Williams. It's difficult to describe and define the life she led, but we will do our best to do her story justice." She was born on June 21, 1936. The deaths of her mother, Flora, and older brother, Freddie, and the less - than - humble beginnings into which she was born forced Patti to grow up at an early age. While she was not the first person to face such a challenge, there was never anyone better at accepting it. She held down jobs when she was too young to work. And raised her sisters when she had not yet grown herself. A process that not only made her fiercely protective, but molded her into the caring and compassionate woman she became. Patti approached her youth with a sisters - first mentality. Making sure they had what they needed before ever thinking of herself. With love and support from her aunt Eleanor and uncle Chuck Church, Patti emerged from her childhood determined to create a life she could be proud of. That plan began to take shape when a friendship with Tom Williams that had lasted their entire childhoods became something more. Tom and Patti were married and remained that way for 62 years. They were inseparable as the details of Patti's life unfolded. She attended Ball State University where she studied art and was selected as the university's Blue Key Sweetheart. Refer to page 170 of the 1958 Ball State yearbook and see why. Patti was beautiful inside and out. As a local artist, she specialized in pen and ink, as well as oil painting. While her work was displayed in numerous art shows, she was most proud of having her winter and holiday sketches selected as the images for Christmas cards to benefit Turnstone, an organization dedicated to helping disabled children. Patti was a member of the Delta Theta Tau Sorority of Fort Wayne. She was also a member of the South Milford United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women's Group and the local chapter of Red Hats. Devoted to her husband and family, her favorite activities were family functions. Nothing made Patti happier than being surrounded by the people she loved most. Surviving are her husband, Tom Williams; children, Tammi Williams, Torri (Rick) Carey, Tom (Julie) Williams; beloved father-in-law and mother-in-law, Claude and Lois Williams; sisters, Elinor Sue (Fred) Jones, Becky (Gerald) Baker, and Cathy Stephen - Miller (Tom Miller); sisters-in-law, Betsy (Jay) Ritchie, and Beckie (Bill) Elwell; and six grandchildren, Alex Carey, Emma Carey (Evan Honeycutt), Amy Williams, Mark Williams, Nathan Williams, and Natalie Williams. "To say they were her pride and joy would be a monumental understatement." She had 13 nieces and nephews. Inexplicably, every one of them was her favorite. Or at least they believed they were. Arrangements are entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home1320 E. Dupont Rd. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 24, 2020.