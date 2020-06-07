PATRICIA "PATTY" ANNE THOMPSON, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was the daughter of Arthur and Carol Thompson. She retired from G.E. after over 30 years of service. She will be remembered for her quick sense of humor and great love of animals. She is survived by her sisters, Judith (John) Post and Mary Thompson; nieces, Holly Post and Robyn (Scott) Humphries; nephews, Tyler Post and Nathan Post; and her cousin, Jennifer Kelly. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be given in memory of Patty to the Allen County S.P.C.A. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.mccombandsons.com for the Thompson family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 7, 2020.