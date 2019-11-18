PATRICIA ARLENE TROLIO, 75, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Columbia, S.C., she was the daughter of the late James Winston and Clementine (Oxley) Dykes. She was a 1963 graduate of Central High School. Patricia married Doff Trolio on Dec. 14, 1964; and he survives. She worked in the accounting department of Partners First Credit Union for 25 years, retiring in 2012. Patricia attended The Chapel and was on the board of Central High School Alumni Association. Patricia loved music, having attended numerous concerts with family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Surviving are her children, Doff Trolio Jr., Patricia (Ted) Brenn, Stefanie (Jamie) Fyfe, Melanie (Brian) Coate, Hilary Hughes, and Jim (Monica) Trolio; 10 grandchildren; and sibling, James Winston (Lynda) Dykes III. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road South, Fortt Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to . To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2019