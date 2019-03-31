Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA "PAT" CALHOUN. View Sign

PATRICIA "PAT" CALHOUN, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born on Feb. 27, 1931 in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Herman and Blanche Falska. She moved to Fort Wayne in 1951 with her husband, John R. Calhoun. Pat retired from Parkview Hospital in 1984 where she worked as an EEG Technician and later in the Purchasing Department. After a short retirement, Pat went to work in the Bridal Registry at L.S. Ayers where she remained employed until 2000. Pat was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and Messiah Lutheran Church. In her spare time, Pat was an avid Bridge player, belonging to many groups. She also loved to read and spent many hours at the Allen County Public Library. Pat loved her Country and was a staunch supporter of the Republican Party. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Martin; grandchildren, Brandon Drew and Justin (Heather McClain) Drew; and great-grandson, Ethan Drew. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Calhoun in 2005. A celebration of life service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN, 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or the Allen County Public Library Georgetown Branch. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services.



