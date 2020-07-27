PATRICIA DAVIS, 65, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She was employed by CANI and St. Anne Nursing Home for several years. Surviving are her husband, John Davis; children, Marcus (Michelle) Turner and Teandra Davis; mother, Mattie Gunn-Hyde; siblings, Beverly Hollins, Jacquelyn Jones, Ron Hall, Donald (Theresa) Hall and Charles (Danielle) Hall; six grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Gunn, in June 1984. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at True Love Baptist Church, with walk-through visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com