PATRICIA EILEEN O'BRIEN CREIGHTON, 88, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William L. and Dorothy May (Double) O'Brien. She retired from Lutheran Hospital where she worked in the billing department. Patricia was an avid water color artist who was a wonderful seamstress, and who loved her crafts. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Gregory) Hite of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Anne Creighton of Tampa, Fla. Per her wishes no service will be held. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home. 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804).