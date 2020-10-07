PATRICIA ELISABETH KIMMEL, 72, of Palm Bay, Fla., died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Denise Peau Kimmel Kuhne of Sainte-Adresse, France and Lester Kimmel of Kendallville, Ind. She was a graduate of Kendallville High School, Purdue University, Ball State University, and Indiana University. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She had a varied work history that included McCray Hospital in Kendallville, Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, and Treasure Coast Behavioral Healthcare in Fort Pierce, Fla. She was a nursing instructor at Ivy Tech Community College for 15 years and also worked as a travel nurse on numerous occasions. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her wonderful sense of humor, and for always being there for others. She was the beloved mother of Kevin Eads and Dennis James. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 228 North Maine St., Avilla, Ind., followed by a reception at 1 p.m. at the St. James Restaurant, 204 East Albion St., Avilla, Ind.



