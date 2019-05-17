Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA F. BLAIR. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA F. (ne‚ RILEY) BLAIR, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 14, 2019, in Wauwa tosa, Wis. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Herbert and Verna (Erhardt) Riley. Patty married John E. Blair on Sept. 16, 1950. They spent most of their 62 year marriage in Fort Wayne, but also lived in Knoxville, Tenn., Auburn, Ind., and Wauwatosa, Wis. Patty attended Forest Park Elementary School, and graduated from North Side High School, Fort Wayne, in 1948. She was a proud member of the Hebba Sebba Debba - a group of lifelong high school friends also known as "The Club Girls". She was employed at Fort Wayne National Bank, The Gas Company, Parkview Hospital, and HWI. Patty enjoyed life. She was positive, happy, energetic, thoughtful, and just fun to be around. Her world centered around her family. She loved being a caring wife, the best mom anyone could imagine, and immersed in activities with her grandkids. She deeply enjoyed making her family feel happy, loved and special. She also loved dogs, and dogs loved her. Her best buddies over the years included: Tinker, Buster, Pepper, Barney and more recently Wrigley in Wisconsin. Patty is survived by her son, David (Lisa) Blair; grandchildren, Caroline, Betsy and Jack; step-grandson, Richard (Ashley) Loza; daughter-in-law, Christine Blair, and nephews, Mike Riley and Kim (Kathy) Riley. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Blair; son, Terry Blair; stillborn daughter, Tina Marie; and brother, Gene Riley. Donations may be sent to Grid Alternatives Central Coast (a non-profit based in California that was very supportive for her son Terry), Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control or Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will take place following the funeral service at Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, visit



PATRICIA F. (ne‚ RILEY) BLAIR, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 14, 2019, in Wauwa tosa, Wis. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Herbert and Verna (Erhardt) Riley. Patty married John E. Blair on Sept. 16, 1950. They spent most of their 62 year marriage in Fort Wayne, but also lived in Knoxville, Tenn., Auburn, Ind., and Wauwatosa, Wis. Patty attended Forest Park Elementary School, and graduated from North Side High School, Fort Wayne, in 1948. She was a proud member of the Hebba Sebba Debba - a group of lifelong high school friends also known as "The Club Girls". She was employed at Fort Wayne National Bank, The Gas Company, Parkview Hospital, and HWI. Patty enjoyed life. She was positive, happy, energetic, thoughtful, and just fun to be around. Her world centered around her family. She loved being a caring wife, the best mom anyone could imagine, and immersed in activities with her grandkids. She deeply enjoyed making her family feel happy, loved and special. She also loved dogs, and dogs loved her. Her best buddies over the years included: Tinker, Buster, Pepper, Barney and more recently Wrigley in Wisconsin. Patty is survived by her son, David (Lisa) Blair; grandchildren, Caroline, Betsy and Jack; step-grandson, Richard (Ashley) Loza; daughter-in-law, Christine Blair, and nephews, Mike Riley and Kim (Kathy) Riley. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Blair; son, Terry Blair; stillborn daughter, Tina Marie; and brother, Gene Riley. Donations may be sent to Grid Alternatives Central Coast (a non-profit based in California that was very supportive for her son Terry), Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control or Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will take place following the funeral service at Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close