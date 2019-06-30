PATRICIA F. WYNEKEN, 90, died peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at home and with family. Patti was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Detroit, Mich. On Aug. 14, 1954, she married Warren W. Wyneken in Fenton, Mich. Surviving are her brother, Robert Bennett Fair Jr.; sons, Matthew F. Wyneken, Ph.D (Krista Hansen) and Col. Brian P. (Ann( Wyneken; and daughter, Claire L. Wyneken (Patrice Crotty); three grandchildren, Caitlin, Henry, and Russell; and by five nieces, one nephew, and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Bennett Fair and Edith Elisabeth Pugsley Fair; and by her husband of 58 years, Warren W. Wyneken. Arrangements by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary in St. Louis, Mo. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband, Warren, with graveside service at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Fort Wayne Youtheater, Wyman Center (St. Louis, MO), and the Nature Conservancy.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019