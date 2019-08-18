PATRICIA G. FLAHARTY

Obituary
PATRICIA G. FLAHARTY, 80, of Big Long Lake, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Angola. Surviving are her husband, James E. "Jim" Flaharty; three children, JP (Carleigh) Flaharty of Saline, Mich., Daniel Flaharty of Jenison, Mich., and Ann Marie Flaharty of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren; and a brother, Terry (Donna) Anderson of Madison, Wis. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Young Family Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Private burial will be at St. Michael the Archangel Parish Cemetery, Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or to the at . www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019
