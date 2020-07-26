PATRICIA GAIL WATKINS GRIFFITH, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born April 17, 1953, in Anderson, Ind., she was a the daughter of Ruth (Grizzle) and the late George Robert Watkins. Patty was a 1971 graduate of Muncie Central High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Dulin, Ward & DeWald, Inc., before retiring in April of 2016. Patty is survived by her mother, Ruth Watkins; brother, Gary (Katherine E.) Watkins; nephew, Geoffrey Robert Watkins; and niece, Rebecca Elisabeth Watkins. Patty was preceded in death by her father, George Robert Watkins. The Watkins family would like to celebrate Patty Gail's life in private, as there will not be any public visitation or service. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com