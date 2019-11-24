PATRICIA J. BLOMBERG

Obituary
PATRICIA J. BLOMBERG, 89, of Grabill, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in New Haven, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Edna Reid. Patricia was a former owner and accountant of J&A Tool. She is survived by three sons, Michael(Cathy) Blomberg, Steven Blomberg and James (Deborah) Blomberg; four daughters, Ruth Spitler, Doborah (David) Bonta, Linda (Robert) Wilson, and Joanne Blomberg; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Blomberg; brother, John Reid; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Blomberg; and son, Warren Blomberg. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019
