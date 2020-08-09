PATRICIA J. DEIHL, 80, of New Haven, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at home. Born Oct. 29, 1939, Pat was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lois (Waterman) Deihl. Pat grew up in Fort Wayne, had perfect attendance at South Wayne Baptist Church for many years until she left to go to college, and was Salutatorian at Central High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree in music at Wittenberg University in 1961 and taught vocal music for 34 years at East Allen County Schools until her retirement in 1995. She served as church choir director and music director at Unity Christ Church in Fort Wayne from 1985 to 1993, and then spent many years as director of the Celebration Singers and the Festival choir. Pat was a past-president of Northeast Indiana NOW, and a life-long advocate for women's equality. She had a strong faith in God and spent the last 10 years of her life learning to live on a much deeper spiritual level. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Deihl of Ivins, Utah, and Charles Deihl of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; sisters, Janet Blain of St. George, Utah, and Margaret Waite of Fort Wayne; nine nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her beloved life partner of 36 years, Dr. Mary Lee Richeson, in 2010. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. The Rev. Glenda Walden officiating. Pat's memorial service and celebration of life will be postponed until 2021 at the request of her family. Preferred memorials are to the National Organization for Women Legal Defense and Education Fund or Unity Christ Church Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com