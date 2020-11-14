1/1
PATRICIA J. HOFFMAN
PATRICIA J. HOFFMAN, 79, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter the late Carlyle and Nancy Seibert. She married Norman Hoffman, he preceded her in death. Patricia enjoyed knitting, traveling and loved watching movies. She worked at Knight Parking Company for 30 years as the office manager. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Mindy) Brown of Bluffton, Ind.; daughter, Tamra (Terry) Cox of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Carole Ann Woodard of Vinita, Okla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, and her parents. Calling is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. She will be inurned at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
