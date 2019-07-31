Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA J. KERN. View Sign Service Information Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 (260)-572-1000 Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA J. KERN, 85, of St. Joe, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Heritage Park Assisted Living & Garden Homes in Fort Wayne. Born on Dec. 1, 1933 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Wesley and Ruth (Adams) Pritchett. She graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne. She married Kenneth C. Kern on March 9, 1951 in Oceanside, Calif. He resides in St. Joe. She was a long time teacher and librarian for Fort Wayne Community Schools until her retirement in 1996. Over the years she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, National Educators Association and St. Joe Literary Club. She also served as both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader in St. Joe. She loved to read and she was an accomplished artist. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Kern of St. Joe.; son, Norman Kern of Franklin, Vt.; daughter, Theresa Kern (Deb Tatum) of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy (Dennis) Holman of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren and their spouses, Thomas Gonzales, Cynthia Kern-McMillen (Jamey), Jill and Sean Willman and Abigail Jetmore; and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Ralph Kern; sister, Nada Kelsey-Kirk; and brother, Ronald Pritchett. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4099 CR 59, Butler (IN 46721), and the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, floor 17, Chicago (IL 60601). Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Condolences may be sent to the family at

