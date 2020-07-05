PATRICIA J. MARALDO, 88, was called home by her heavenly Father on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born Aug. 24, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she attended North Side High School. She married Michael Maraldo on May 6, 2012; he preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church. She was a resident of Heritage Point of Fort Wayne. Patricia is survived by her son, Jon (Elaine) Maraldo, daughters, Michele (Tim) Grindle and Karla (Todd) Saalfrank; grandchildren, Sherry (Mike) Holifield, Nicole (Joe) Evans, Timothy (Abby) Grindle, Sarah (Joe) Walters, Abigail Saalfrank, and Olivia Saalfrank; and five great-grandchildren. A private family celebration will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 5250 Heritage Parkway, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.