1/1
PATRICIA J. MARALDO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA J. MARALDO, 88, was called home by her heavenly Father on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born Aug. 24, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she attended North Side High School. She married Michael Maraldo on May 6, 2012; he preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church. She was a resident of Heritage Point of Fort Wayne. Patricia is survived by her son, Jon (Elaine) Maraldo, daughters, Michele (Tim) Grindle and Karla (Todd) Saalfrank; grandchildren, Sherry (Mike) Holifield, Nicole (Joe) Evans, Timothy (Abby) Grindle, Sarah (Joe) Walters, Abigail Saalfrank, and Olivia Saalfrank; and five great-grandchildren. A private family celebration will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 5250 Heritage Parkway, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved