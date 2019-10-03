PATRICIA J. MILLER, 93, of Fort Wayne, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages of Pine Valley, Fort Wayne. Born in Edgerton, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Bell) Kilgore. She was a member of the Edgerton Wesleyan Church, Edgerton, Ind. She enjoyed working as the secretary and bookkeeper at E & M Grain, Edgerton, Ind., where she retired after 29 1/2 years in 1989. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, music, the Cubs and IU Basketball and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Larry (Barb) Fraser of Coldwater, Mich., Jackie (Don) Jones-Pynchon of Fort Wayne, and Mike (Peggy) Miller of Goodyear, Ariz.; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Wilma Girardot, Howard Kilgore, Geraldine Goings, Eve Litzenberg, and Kathryn Eagleson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Edgerton Wesleyan Church, 1717 Bertha St., Woodburn , with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Garry Beecher and The Rev. Dave Dignal officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven. Burial in Lehman Cemetery, Payne, Ohio. Preferred memorials are to the church. To share online condolences, go to www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019