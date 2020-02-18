PATRICIA J. "PATTY" WILLIAMS, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. Born Oct. 3, 1937, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Bernice (Ervin) Linnemeier. She was a 1956 graduate of North Side High School and she retired from Miller's Merry Manor. Patricia enjoyed the outdoors. She loved animals (Gidget, Larue, and Pink) but she especially loved her family. Surviving are her children, Jerry Williams Jr., Gary (Holli) Williams, Kenneth (Mindy) Williams, Janie Swanson (Kevin), and Cathy Brooks; 10 grandchildren; five great-granddaughters; and brothers, Larry (Carol) Linnemeier and Mike (Mary) Linnemeier. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald P. Williams; grandsons, Heath and Joshua Williams; and sister, Bonnie Zent. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 18, 2020