PATRICIA J. YEITER, 64, of Warsaw, Ind., passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. in her residence. Patricia loved taking care of children and home. She operated a licensed child care home for 10 years, and then spent the rest of her working years as a nurse in long term care; a position which she so greatly loved. She was always a caretaker personality. Patricia also enjoyed ballroom dancing, woodworking, fishing, writing, crafts, remodeling, and working with her CNC, and other tools and saws. God blessed her with the love of a great friend, Barbara A. Wilson, who has been her friend since 1987. God has always been present in Patricia's life, which has given her great peace as she has made this journey, knowing where she is going and that, someday, she will be reunited with all of her loved ones. She hopes she will be remembered, as one is never really gone if carried in someone's heart. She married Edwin J. Hanks Jr., on Sept. 3, 1976, who preceded her in death on July 3, 1991. Together, they shared three children, Sandi Jo (Hanks) Heaney, Edwin Jay Hanks III, and Elizabeth C L Hanks (Anthony Jones), and two step-children, Mark J (Debbie) Hanks, and Sherry A Hanks. On Aug. 21, 2004, she married an incredibly warm, strong, and wonderful man, Terry L Yeiter, who survives her, and gained two more step-children, Tobey L Yeiter, and J.D. (Sara) Yeiter. Together, she and Terry shared 16 beautiful grandchildren. Patricia has three brothers, who survive, Craig G. (Gloria) Rogers, Rick L. Rogers, and Raymond (Betty) Rogers. Also, her mother, who survives, Edith C. Rogers. Terry and Patricia have four nieces and five nephews, one nephew who preceded her in death, Craig G. Rogers Jr., on Aug.15, 2014. Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, with visitation hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor David Kyle will officiate the service. Patricia appreciated the care and concern demonstrated by the staff of Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne (IN 46808). and requests memorial contributions be directed to their organization. To sign the register book or leave condolences electronically visit

