PATRICIA JANE SHAFFER, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side. Born March 13, 1936 in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Frances Petrovich and Emma Jane (Torres) Petrovich. Patricia, a devoted Christian, was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church for almost 60 years. She and her husband, Ronald, hosted the church choir Christmas parties at their home for over 40 years. She enjoyed working with the church youth. Patricia had many talents. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a gifted artist, creating many beautiful paintings and drawing works throughout her life. She designed and constructed banners which hung in her church for many years. She was also a talented singer. She sang in her church choir and with the Southmoor Singers for many years and performed in many productions at the Fort Wayne Civic Theater. She worked out-side her home as a florist and was an avid gardener. Patricia is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Ronald Neal Shaffer; daughter, Cheri Shaffer (James Aldecoa) of Santa Barbara, Calif.; brother, David Fleming (Debra) of New Bern, N.C.; and extended family members in the Akron and Newton Falls, Ohio, area. Patricia was also preceded in death by brother, Terry Petrovich of Akron, Ohio. Patricia's memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy. East, New Haven (IN 46774). She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Patricia loved her dogs and all creatures great and small. Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society or ASPCA.

