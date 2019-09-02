PATRICIA JEAN ANDERSON, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born on Aug. 27, 1928 in Joplin, Mo., she was a daughter of the late Laurence and Anona (Ransom) Fajen. Patricia worked with the Mother's Day Out program at the Faith Baptist Church for 17 years. The passion that she had for the children and parents of the program flourished into lifelong relationships. Patricia had been attending the Faith Baptist Church for 50 years making her a chartered member. She enjoyed watching the Cubs, Jeopardy, but most of all spending time with her family. Patricia is survived by her children, Rev. Terry (Janet) Anderson, Susan Berry, John Anderson, Thom (Nancy) Anderson, and Chris Anderson; grandchildren, Brandon Berry, Joseph (Megan) Degitz, Anthony (Jooyoung) Degitz, Pamela (Jeff) James, Pattie (Don) Easterday, James (Beth) Bay, and Jeffery (Katia) Bay; and great-grandchildren, Maxwell Degitz, Elliot Degitz, Hailey Moon Degitz. Also preceding her in passing are her husband of 64 years, Robert Anderson; step-mother, Agatha Fajen; and sister, Ione Wilson. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 6600 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church or Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 2, 2019