PATRICIA JEAN McNIECE, 94, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Lincoln shire Place in Fort Wayne. Born March 26, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Edward & Bernice (Porter) Hocker. She married Richard A. McNiece on July 7, 1945 in Sedalia, Mo.; he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2013. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her home and family, worked in sales for 17 years at Souder's Furniture and was a member of Grabill Missionary Church since 1949. Surviving are her son, Richard (Judi) McNiece Jr. of Fort Wayne; daughter, Vicki (Jay) Zygmont of Killingworth, Conn.; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held. Memorials to Grabill Missionary Church - 13637 State St., Grabill, IN 46741.



