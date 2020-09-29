1/1
PATRICIA JEAN McNIECE
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA JEAN McNIECE, 94, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Lincoln shire Place in Fort Wayne. Born March 26, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Edward & Bernice (Porter) Hocker. She married Richard A. McNiece on July 7, 1945 in Sedalia, Mo.; he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2013. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her home and family, worked in sales for 17 years at Souder's Furniture and was a member of Grabill Missionary Church since 1949. Surviving are her son, Richard (Judi) McNiece Jr. of Fort Wayne; daughter, Vicki (Jay) Zygmont of Killingworth, Conn.; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held. Memorials to Grabill Missionary Church - 13637 State St., Grabill, IN 46741.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Celebrating Pat's new home in Heaven! Lots of good memories working alongside her at Souders Home Center, at Grabill Missionary Church and singing with her in Senior Saints! A fun lady who loved the Lord. Hugs and prayers to Buz, Vickie and families.....
Diane and Wilmer Delagrange
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved