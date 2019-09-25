Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA JOANN ROBINSON. View Sign Service Information Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 (260)-244-7601 Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA JOANN ROBINSON, 91, of Larwill, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her home. She was born March 3, 1928, in New Haven, Ind., a daughter of the late Leonard Robert and Mae Elnora (Longardner) Carpenter. Her formative years were spent in New Haven. Always looking to better herself, she completed her GED at Columbia City Joint High School in 1982. Her first marriage was in 1947 to David Mason Conley who is deceased. They had made their home in New Haven, moving to California for a year, then to Pierceton, New Haven, Ossian and Larwill. She then married Robert Leroy Robinson in 1966. They made their home in Larwill. Robert died on Dec. 6, 1978. In 1979, Charles Oda Martin became her significant other until his death. Patricia began her work career at Magnavox in Fort Wayne. She then worked for the former Blue Bell in Columbia City until their closing, then Royal Lace, Fort Wayne. For 21 years, she was a custodian for Columbia City Schools retiring in 1990. A voracious reader with a sharp memory, she often would be reading several different books simultaneously knowing exactly where she was in each book. She enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables. She delighted in walking her dog - Widget. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She actively helped raise her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Her first grandchildren, mixing their words, began calling her "Garney" in place of "Granny". It stuck and she became known as "Garney" by her family and friends. She was a member of the Larwill Wesleyan Church, American Legion, Pierceton and served on the Larwill Town Board leading the initiative to build the town gazebo. Surviving are her two sons, David M. Conley of Larwill and Ray D. (Danielle) Conley of Fort Wayne; three daughters, Penelope J. (James) Conley-Treesh of Larwill, Brenda M. (Dennis) West of Raleigh, N.C., and Leonda K. (William) Vance of Pierceton; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Brenda Radke of Fort Wayne. Additionally, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Orlo W., James L., Joi A., and Jerry K. Carpenter; and sisters, Delores D. Gantz and Juanita S. James. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial is at Lakeview Cemetery, Larwill. Preferred memorials are to St Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to



