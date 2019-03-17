Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA JUNE "PAT" (MAYO) WELTY. View Sign

PATRICIA "PAT" JUNE (MAYO) WELTY, 75, of Woodstock, Ga., passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born June 1, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of the late Goldie Mae Mayo and George Dewey Mayo. Patricia graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1961, and Fort Wayne Bible College in 1967, with a bachelor degree in Elementary Education. She worked as a bank teller before attending college, and then taught 3rd grade in Zion, Ill., from 1967 to 1969. She was a fulltime mom and homemaker until she returned to work at Mt. Paran Christian School in the finance department and taught preschool from 1987 to 2000. Pat loved her family, enjoyed playing games and just being with her husband, kids and grandkids. She was a faithful and active member at Woodstock First Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Marietta Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, and at First Baptist Church Woodstock. She loved to travel and see God's creation, taking lots of photos of nature and the beauty of His world. She loved to serve others and was active in the Timothy Barnabas ministry for 18 years ministering to pastors and their wives. She loved young people and helped lead 15 mission trips to France to work with churches and the youth of France. Surviving are her husband, James Gibson Welty, whom she married in 1966; daughter, Lisa Lynette Welty; son, James Bradley Welty; daughter-in-law, Karen Marie Welty; grandchildren, Caitlin Elizabeth Welty and Jacob James Welty; sister, Pamela Seidel; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Davis. Celebration of Life service is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the chapel at First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Hwy 92, Woodstock, (GA 30188), with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Johnny Hunt officiating and Jim Law delivering the eulogy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a memorial fund through Woodstock First Baptist Church for ministries in France - Word of Life France and Eglise Protestante Evangelique in Vitri, France. Arrangements by Lakeside Funeral Home, 121 Claremore Dr., Woodstock, Ga., 30188. Online condolences may be sent to

