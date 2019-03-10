PATRICIA K. GENNETTE, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born Oct. 19, 1924, she was the daughter of Juanita and Ralph Nycum. She was a life-long resident of Fort Wayne. Patricia was active in the American Business Women and Civitan International through which she volunteered at many organizations, the last being the Lutheran Hospital Gift Shop. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Bender and son-in-law, Gary Bender; grandson, Brad Bender; granddaughter, Wynn DePasquale; great-grandchildren, Peyton Bender, Rocco and Siena DePasquale of Ft. Myers, Fla.; half sister, Sue Simmerman; and half brother, Marty Nycum of Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to S.P.C.A. (aspca.org); or Turnstone (turnstone.org). Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA K. GENNETTE.
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN 46240
(317) 815-5517
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019