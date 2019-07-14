PATRICIA K. THWAITES, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born on May 18, 1936 in Grand Rapids, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Raymond C. and Theressa D. Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey S. Thwaites; son, Gregory L. Dhaene; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John A. Thwaites; and four siblings. There will be no service, per Patricia's request. Inurnment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery, Grand Rapids, Mich. Memorial donations may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to DO McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019