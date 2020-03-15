PATRICIA KISER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA KISER.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Catholic Cemetery
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PATRICIA KISER, 92 passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bethlehem Nursing Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Sturgis, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mae Lebold. Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. She has no know surviving family. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 1993. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Catholic Cemetery Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details