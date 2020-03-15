PATRICIA KISER, 92 passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bethlehem Nursing Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Sturgis, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mae Lebold. Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. She has no know surviving family. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 1993. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Catholic Cemetery Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020