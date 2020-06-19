PATRICIA "PAT" LESLIE COY SKILBRED, 68, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a valiant battle with systemic scleroder ma. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Born May 30, 1952, in Blue Earth, Minn., she was a daughter of the late Lester and Mary Coy, a southern Minnesota farm couple. She was the youngest of the "first four" and known as the "piddler" for playing around the farm. She enjoyed cheering on the Lakota Eagles as a member of the cheer squad. She graduated from Mankato State College with a degree in nursing which started a lifelong career of caring for others. Pat was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her sweetheart, Lawrence John Skilbred, on June 9, 1973 in Elmore, Minn. Pat helped raise her three children with patience, discipline and humility. She taught them to be strong and confident individuals and often took them on long family trips to ski in Colorado, the beach in Florida, and visit family throughout. Most of all, Pat loved the water in and around Indiana and Florida and spending time in the sun. Pat was a care giver at heart. She was kind and non-judgmental, and always had time to listen. She was a strong woman and loving wife and is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; sons, Brett and Scott; daughter, Brooke O'Steen; grandchildren, Jackson Skilbred, Dylan Skilbred, Parker O'Steen, Jayden Skilbred, Reece Skilbred, and Henry Skilbred; and siblings, Barbara Ludwig, Susan Kiewiet, Kelly Coy, and Darrin Coy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Coy; and her parents. The family will host a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Burial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Lake Bethel Cemetery in LaGrange County, Ind. The Reverend James Elsner will officiate the service. Memorial donations may be made to the University of Michigan, Rheumatology Department. Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 19, 2020.