SKILBRED, PATRICIA "PAT" LESLIE COY: The family will host a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, June 20, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Burial service is 2 p.m. today, June 20, 2020, at Lake Bethel Cemetery in LaGrange County, Ind. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.



