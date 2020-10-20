PATRICIA LOU (JACKSON) PARNIN, 87, of Churubusco, Ind., passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, surrounded by family at her home. Born May 20, 1933, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Alfred and Margaret (Angus) Jackson. In her life, Patricia worked independently as an Avon Sales Representative and was a loving stay at home mother, avid gardener, nature lover, and cave explorer. She was also a member of Precious Blood Church. Patricia is survived by her children, Pamela L. Bartlett, Susan K. Nicole, Michael M. Parnin (Patricia A. Parnin), and Brenda R. Bartlett (Tim); daughter-in-law, Barbara (Black) Parnin; and many loved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Victor Parnin; son, Rickey Dean Parnin Sr.; parents, siblings, Charles Jackson, William Jackson and Donna L. (Jackson) Mills; and grandsons, Michael "Deano" Dean Nicole and Samuel N. Bartlett Jr. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.