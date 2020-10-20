1/1
PATRICIA LOU (JACKSON) PARNIN
PATRICIA LOU (JACKSON) PARNIN, 87, of Churubusco, Ind., passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, surrounded by family at her home. Born May 20, 1933, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Alfred and Margaret (Angus) Jackson. In her life, Patricia worked independently as an Avon Sales Representative and was a loving stay at home mother, avid gardener, nature lover, and cave explorer. She was also a member of Precious Blood Church. Patricia is survived by her children, Pamela L. Bartlett, Susan K. Nicole, Michael M. Parnin (Patricia A. Parnin), and Brenda R. Bartlett (Tim); daughter-in-law, Barbara (Black) Parnin; and many loved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Victor Parnin; son, Rickey Dean Parnin Sr.; parents, siblings, Charles Jackson, William Jackson and Donna L. (Jackson) Mills; and grandsons, Michael "Deano" Dean Nicole and Samuel N. Bartlett Jr. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
