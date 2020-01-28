PATRICIA "PAT" M. DULL, 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Pat was the daughter of the late Chester "Earl" and Viola "Grace" Humbert. She attended Central High School. Pat worked for Magnavox for over 20 years prior to her retirement. Pat loved the Lord. She had attended Avalon Missionary Church. She hosted Bible Studies at her home for years. She loved gardening, flowers, and christian music. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and sister to her family. Surviving are her children, Clayton Dull, Sandy Bunn, Barbara (Jerry) Yerington, Sherry Stockman, and Steven Dull; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Humbert. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Dull; grandson, Chris Thomas; and siblings, Violet, Evelyn, Dick, Bernice, Clara, and Harold. Service is noon Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020