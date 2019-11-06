PATRICIA M. KRAUHS, 87, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late George and Goldie Stein. Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Theresa), Jim (Sherry) and Kim Krauhs; five grandchildren, Nicole (Chad) Grieser, Nick Miller, Lindsey (Mike) Singpradith, Audrey May Krauhs, and Samuel Pete Krauhs; and three great-grandsons, Benett, Hudson and Sebastian. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Irvin "Pete" Krauhs; and siblings, Jim Stein and Rose Hayes. Memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials are to Hospice Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2019