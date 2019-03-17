Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA MARCENE MAY. View Sign

PATRICIA MARCENE MAY, 64, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born on Nov. 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Joseph R. and Edna (Chester) May. She loved to spend time with her brother Joe. She was very passionate about looking out for others. She loved to color, visit with friends, going out to eat and shopping. She is survived by her brother, Joe May of Fort Wayne, Ind.; a sister, Rosetta Dobb; guardian, Susan (Chad) Reichert of Fort Wayne, Ind.;, and her many Easter Seals Arc / Fort Wayne State Developmental Center friends and caregivers. She was preceded in death by her parents; one half-sister, Alma J. Cripe; and a foster father, Lloyd Claflin. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 Saint Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Easters Seals Arc Strathmore Group Home or the Parkview Hospice Services. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit



