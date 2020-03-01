PATRICIA NANCY LOVE, 89, of Fort Wayne, was called home by God on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Born Feb. 25, 1930, in Watseka, Ill., she was a daughter of George and Lucile (Harris) Love. Pat attended the universities of Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and Houston. She held an administrative position at Manpower Inc. and the American Red Cross, where she worked at several disaster sites. She married Donald M. McPherson, and took back her maiden name when they divorced. From 2002 to 2006, she served as an Allen County Assessor. She played in the World Duplicate Bridge competitions, and achieved Life Master Ruby level and was a member of American Contract Bridge League. Surviving are two sisters, Margaret (Tally) Sheppard of Fort Wayne and Eileen Love Cooper-Smith of Monterey, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Moeller; and sisters, Jean (Robert) Schram and Mary Louise Love. A private graveside service will be held later in Monticello, Ind. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020