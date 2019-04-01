PATRICIA R. FROST, 70, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home. Born on Oct. 31, 1948, she was a daughter of the late William and Jean Schott. Pat was a beloved teacher at St. Jude Catholic School. Patricia is survived by two daughters, Abigail Frost-King and Erika (Daniel) Robertson; son, John Scherer; two brothers, Skip (Maureen) Schott, Nick (Laura) Schott; sister, Sharon (Rod) Ackels; and grandchildren, Canaan, Jackson, Lillian, London and Lennon. Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband, Bradley Frost. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Rd., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2019