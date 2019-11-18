PATRICIA R. RIDER, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2019. Born on Sept. 3, 1935 in Peru, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Vivian (Horn) Smith. She attended schools in Peru, New Castle, Detroit, and Fort Wayne, where she graduated from South Side High School. She received a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Ball State University in Elementary Education. She taught in Fort Wayne Community Schools (Frances Slocum and Nebraska) and in East Allen County Schools (Hoagland). She also worked for the East Allen County Schools Credit Union. She was a member of the Waynedale United Methodist Church and the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Surviving Patsy was her husband of 62 years, Verrill; sons, Brian (Rita Lyn) Rider and Craig (Nichole) Rider; grandchildren, Bailey (Nathan) Brown, Hira Rider, Noah Rider, Elijah Rider, and Aaron Rider; great-granddaughters, Nora and Mabel Brown; sister, Suellen Rumple; and several nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in passing was her stepmother, Mary R. Smith; and half- brother, Robert Wenger. A Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waynedale United Methodist Church or the American Red Cross. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2019