PATRICIA R. "PAT" WILLINGHAM, 78, formerly of Fort Wayne and most recently of Payne, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Born Jan. 30, 1941 in Indianapolis, Ind., Patricia was a daughter of the late Paul and Wilma "Jean" (Hunter) Scales. She worked as a sales manager at J.C. Penney for many years before retiring in 2003. In her free time she enjoyed listening to music and dancing, her pets, and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed participating in the many activities that were available to her at Vancrest of Payne Nursing Home where she had resided for the past five years. Surviving family include her children, Duane Maurice Burkley, Jr., Judy (Daryl) Bowman, Rose (Chris) Putman, David Burkley, Sr., and Brenda Burkley; step-children, Marcia (Craig) Zenta, Jeffrey and Jerry Willingham; 31 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, James "Jim" Willingham; son-in-law, Brian Williams; and a grandchild, Joey LaBounty. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020