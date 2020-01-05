PATRICIA R. "PAT" WILLINGHAM (1941 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA R. "PAT" WILLINGHAM.
Service Information
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46809
(260)-747-3186
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Prairie Grove Cemetery
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PATRICIA R. "PAT" WILLINGHAM, 78, formerly of Fort Wayne and most recently of Payne, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Born Jan. 30, 1941 in Indianapolis, Ind., Patricia was a daughter of the late Paul and Wilma "Jean" (Hunter) Scales. She worked as a sales manager at J.C. Penney for many years before retiring in 2003. In her free time she enjoyed listening to music and dancing, her pets, and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed participating in the many activities that were available to her at Vancrest of Payne Nursing Home where she had resided for the past five years. Surviving family include her children, Duane Maurice Burkley, Jr., Judy (Daryl) Bowman, Rose (Chris) Putman, David Burkley, Sr., and Brenda Burkley; step-children, Marcia (Craig) Zenta, Jeffrey and Jerry Willingham; 31 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, James "Jim" Willingham; son-in-law, Brian Williams; and a grandchild, Joey LaBounty. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details