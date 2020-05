PATRICIA S. HERRICK, 72, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Grey Stone Health & Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne. Patricia is survived by her children, Tiffeny Fecher of Fort Wayne, Jennifer Kehl of Indianapolis, John Herrick of Utah, and Kristi Herrick of San Diego, Calif.; sister, Wendy Brown of Toronto, Canada; and 10 grandchildren. Service with social distancing is 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the Church of Jesus Christ of LDS. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com