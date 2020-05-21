PATRICIA S. HERRICK
PATRICIA S. HERRICK, 72, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Grey Stone Health & Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne. Patricia is survived by her children, Tiffeny Fecher of Fort Wayne, Jennifer Kehl of Indianapolis, John Herrick of Utah, and Kristi Herrick of San Diego, Calif.; sister, Wendy Brown of Toronto, Canada; and 10 grandchildren. Service with social distancing is 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the Church of Jesus Christ of LDS. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
