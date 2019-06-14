PATRICIA T. NIX, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born Aug. 28, 1932, in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of Edward and Marie Wall. Patricia is survived by her son, Gregory Nix; daughter-in-law, Lisa Nix; grandchildren, Tyler Nix and Haley Baker; sister, Phillis Bucklin; great-grandsons, Theodore and William Nix and Cole Baker; and a number of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her late husband of 51 years, Maurice Nix (formerly of Fort Wayne). Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019