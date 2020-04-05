PATRICIAN ANN (O'CONNOR) HAWK

Obituary
PATRICIAN ANN (O'CONNOR) HAWK, 86, of Longmont, Colo., died on Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home after an extended illness. Patricia was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 28, 1933. She spent the majority of her life in Fort Wayne where she and her husband Robert, who were married 69 years, raised four children. Surviving are her husband, three daughters, four grandchildren and a loving extended family. Patricia requested no showing or formal service. She will be laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020
