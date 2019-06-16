PATRICK SHANE DONAHUE, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016 and wife, DIANE KAY DONAHUE, passed Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Patrick was born on June 19, 1937. Diane was born on Nov. 25, 1938. They are survived by sons, Kevin (Wendy) and Sean (Michelle); grandchildren, Nora, Meaghan Erin, Brandon (Hannah) and Colin; great-grandchildren, Oscar and Eleanore; sister, Nancy (Jim) Delaney; and brother, Terry (Jo). They were preceded in death by daughter, Kelly. Mass and committal service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Msgr. Schulte officiating. Graveside service to follow mass at Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019