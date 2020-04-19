PATRICK DEAN WARNEKE, 52, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Community North Heart Hospital. Born in Indianapolis on April 25, 1967, he was the son of Mary-Patrcia Patterson Warneke and the late Dr. Charles H. Warneke. He married Maria D. Mauricio on May 14, 2010. They made their home in Fort Wayne where he worked most recently for Craftline Graphics. Together they enjoyed camping, hiking, and fishing. Patrick cared greatly for people and animals in need, and had committed to being an organ donor. Today, three individuals are enjoying a new lease on life. In addition to his wife, Maria, Patrick is survived by his mother, Mary-Patricia Patterson Warneke; sister, Elizabeth Warneke Dailey; and two nephews, Christopher Charles Mullett and Samuel James Dailey. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Fort Wayne at a later date. Memorial gifts in honor of Patrick may be made to Indiana Donor Network at www.indianadonornet.org or the Allen County A.S.P.C.A. at www.allencountyspca.org. To leave online condolences, visit www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020