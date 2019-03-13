Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK JEREMIAH O'RIORDAN. View Sign

PATRICK JEREMIAH O'RIORDAN, 91, passed Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Exhall, Warwick shire, England, he was the son of the late Paddy and Alice O'Riordan. Pat met his future wife, Joyce, in a choir they both sang in. Pat and Joyce shared their passion for music throughout their marriage which began in Coventry, England. They subsequently moved to Canada, and finally settled in Fort Wayne, where they made their home and raised their children. Patrick was one of the original exhibitors and demonstrators at the Johnny Appleseed Festival in 1975. Patrick attended and performed at every Appleseed Festival thereafter. Patrick started his instrument building career with mountain dulcimers, and then whistles and flutes. He has been instrumental in influencing traditional musicians throughout the area. Pat O'Riordan was regarded as the most innovative and highly respected whistle maker in the world. His whistles have been used on multimillion-selling albums, Grammy award-winning recordings, and have graced the finest world stages and symphony orchestras. When Pat and Joyce moved from Canada to Fort Wayne, Pat began working at Bowmar, LLC. After that, Pat went to Rea Magnet Wire Co. LLC, where he retired in the early 1990s. Patrick was many things to many people. First and foremost, a devoted father to his two children, Patrick and Kerry; daughter-in-law, Brenda G. O'Riordan; and Kerry's fiance, Michael W. Prybelski. He was a loving grandpa to his only granddaughter, Alicia J. Strack; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Madeline and Maddox. Patrick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Joyce E. O'Riordan; his brother, Jack Reardan; his sister-in-law Lilian Reardan; and his late son-in-law, Daniel L. Scarbrough. A celebration of Patrick's life is 3 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Preferred memorials to St. Anne Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com Funeral Home Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne

8408 Covington Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

