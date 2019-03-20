Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK L. MILLER. View Sign

PATRICK L. MILLER, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his Fort Wayne home. Born Sept. 6, 1953, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of William and Clara (Leng erich) Miller. Pat married Peggy Lung on May 14, 1977 in Auburn. She resides in Fort Wayne. Over the years Pat worked in Fort Wayne for Burroughs/Unisys from 1973 until 1993. He worked for Tokheim from 994 until 2003. He then worked for Harvester from 2004 until 2012 and he worked for Accutemp from 2012 until 2017. Pat enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren! Survivors include his wife, Peggy Miller of Fort Wayne; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Emily Miller of Westfield, Ind.; two grandchildren, Andrew Miller and Isaac Miller; sister, Ruth Chronister of Fort Wayne; sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Ed Johnstone of Indianapolis; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Irene Miller of Elkhart; sister and brother-in-law, Rosie and Phil Johnson of Bluffton; and brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Lisa Miller of Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Eric Miller on Jan. 20, 2017. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 860 South Center St., Auburn, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. the Rev. Phillip Miller officiating. Burial will take place in Cedar Creek Cemetery in Garrett. Memorials may be directed to Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller & Clark Funeral Home of Auburn. Condolences may be sent to the family at

1860 Center St

Auburn , IN 46806

