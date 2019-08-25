PATRICK L. MURPHY, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at his home. He worked as owner / operator of George & Kate's Furniture Showroom, retiring in 2002. Surviving are his wife, Georgi Murphy; and his loving family. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Murphy family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019