PATRICK L. "PAPA PAT" RIPLEY, 61, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home with his loving wife and dog Gracie by his side. Born Jan. 21, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Pat was the son of the late Richard and Dorothy Ripley. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Pat loved being an area supervisor at Fort Wayne Metals. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, enjoyed watching Navy defeat Army, Big 10 sports, fishing, power lifting and spending time outdoors manicuring his lawn. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl A. "Cherie" Ripley; sons, Matthew J. (Kara) Ripley of Madison, Wis., and Michael P. (Abbey) Ripley of Fort Wayne; step-children, Elisa M. Hoffman, Aimee B. (Tramel) Prosser, Kyle J. (Jackie) Mills, and Matthew K. Mills; sister-in-law, Marilyn Friedrich; 13 grandchildren; and brother, Timothy (Holly) Friedrich of Fort Wayne. Pat was also preceded in death by his brother, John Friedrich. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering is required, gathering of 25 people and social distancing will be followed. Inurnment will be in Saint Vincent Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Matthew 25. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2020.