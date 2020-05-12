PATRICK L. "PAPA PAT" RIPLEY
1959 - 2020
PATRICK L. "PAPA PAT" RIPLEY, 61, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home with his loving wife and dog Gracie by his side. Born Jan. 21, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Pat was the son of the late Richard and Dorothy Ripley. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Pat loved being an area supervisor at Fort Wayne Metals. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, enjoyed watching Navy defeat Army, Big 10 sports, fishing, power lifting and spending time outdoors manicuring his lawn. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl A. "Cherie" Ripley; sons, Matthew J. (Kara) Ripley of Madison, Wis., and Michael P. (Abbey) Ripley of Fort Wayne; step-children, Elisa M. Hoffman, Aimee B. (Tramel) Prosser, Kyle J. (Jackie) Mills, and Matthew K. Mills; sister-in-law, Marilyn Friedrich; 13 grandchildren; and brother, Timothy (Holly) Friedrich of Fort Wayne. Pat was also preceded in death by his brother, John Friedrich. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering is required, gathering of 25 people and social distancing will be followed. Inurnment will be in Saint Vincent Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Matthew 25. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
MAY
14
Calling hours
09:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
MAY
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
