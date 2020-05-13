PATRICK L. "PAPA PAT" RIPLEY
RIPLEY, PATRICK L. "PAPA PAT": Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. today, May 13, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering is required, gathering of 25 people and social distancing will be followed.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
