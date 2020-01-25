PATRICK T. McNUTT, 71, of Fort Wayne, Ind passed away on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Born on Oct. 30, 1948, Pat served in the United States Marine Corps for four years; he was stationed in Vietnam during his service. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 43 years. Pat's family includes his wife of 45 years, Linda McNutt; parents, Calvin F. and Eleanor McNutt Jr.; siblings, Gayle (Larry) Corbin, Mavis (Richard) Hedlund, Jen (Don) Grovdahl, Kim (Dan) Mohler, Hilary Reis, Michael (Tami) McNutt, and Kelly (Dan) Peterson; 20 nieces and nephews; 30 great-nieces and -nephews; and three great- great-nieces. Visitation for Pat is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the McNutt family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 25, 2020