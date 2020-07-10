1/1
PATSY A. TEMPLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATSY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATSY A. TEMPLE, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at The Hearth at Sycamore Village in Fort Wayne. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Velva M. (Robertson) Wolfe. She married Gary L. Temple on April 14, 1956; he preceded her in death. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Missionary church district office until her retirement in 1999. Surviving are her children, Deb (Scott) Eriksen, Mary Thieme, Becky (Troy) Barton, and Beth (Dan) Moore; and grandchildren, Ryan, Steve Eriksen, Rachel, Jon, Courtney Moore, Sadie and Cassie Barton. Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling two hours prior to the service. Burial in Coesse Union Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Missionary Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved