PATSY A. TEMPLE, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at The Hearth at Sycamore Village in Fort Wayne. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Velva M. (Robertson) Wolfe. She married Gary L. Temple on April 14, 1956; he preceded her in death. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Missionary church district office until her retirement in 1999. Surviving are her children, Deb (Scott) Eriksen, Mary Thieme, Becky (Troy) Barton, and Beth (Dan) Moore; and grandchildren, Ryan, Steve Eriksen, Rachel, Jon, Courtney Moore, Sadie and Cassie Barton. Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling two hours prior to the service. Burial in Coesse Union Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Missionary Church.