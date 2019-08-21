PATTY JEAN BROOKS, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Born Feb. 21, 1951 in Muncie, she was a daughter of the late Lovett Gaylord and Nancy Luella (Green) Barn house. After raising her children, she worked as an over the road truck driver with her husband, Ralph. She was a member of American Legion Post 241 Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, Randy Brooks of Ossian and Brenda Brooks of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Andre Brooks of Ossian and Kyle Brooks of Garrett; great-granddaughter, Makinley Brooks; brother, Richard (Rita) Barnhouse of Muncie; and sister, Jill (Buddy) Bordeaux of Dublin, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Brooks in 2010; daughter, Tina Brooks in 1971; three sisters; and two brothers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Van Buren Cemetery. Contributions in Patty's memory may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Brooks family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019